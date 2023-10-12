Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A main road into Northampton was closed during morning rush hour after a two-vehicle collision.

The A428 between the Ravensthorpe turn and Long Buckby turn was shut in both directions this morning (Thursday, October 12).

AA Traffic is reported queuing traffic around the area, affecting traffic between Northampton and West Haddon. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Police say two drivers involved are believed to have suffered injuries, but they are not thought to be serious.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This was a two-vehicle collision reported to us around 6.40am today, October 12, on the A428 between Long Buckby and East Haddon, close to the junction with Long Lane.

“Indications are that both drivers suffered injuries but these are not thought to be serious at present. EMAS and NFRS were also in attendance, both vehicles recovered.”