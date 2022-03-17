A14 closed near Kettering following reports of crash involving two cars and a lorry

The A14 has been closed heading towards Kettering following reports of a crash involving two cars and a lorry on Thursday morning (March 17).

National Highways warned of delays of close to an hour following the collision eastbound, close to junction six for Rothwell and Desborough, at around 11.30am.

Queues were reported back to the A508 at Maidwell at just after noon.

The A14 is blocked eastbound by a crash on Thursday (March 17)