A14 closed in both directions after lorry crashes onto opposite carriageway
There are long queues
By Sam Wildman
Monday, 4th April 2022, 5:30 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th April 2022, 7:00 pm
The A14 is closed in both directions after a lorry crashed onto the opposite carriageway.
The major road is shut eastbound from the M6/M1 to J3 (Rothwell) and westbound between J3 and J2 (Kelmarsh).
A HGV crossed over from the eastbound carriageway onto the westbound carriageway and came to rest on its side.
There is a significant amount of damage to the central reservation barrier and emergency services are at the scene.
Long queues are forming with traffic all the way back to Kettering.