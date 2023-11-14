35 road closures in place across West Northamptonshire over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around West Northamptonshire will have 35 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around West Northamptonshire will have 35 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

• A45, from 8pm September 15 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 19, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A45, from 8pm September 27 to 6am November 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to M1, junction 17, carriageway and lane closures for survey works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm January 13 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Paulerspury, Narrow lanes due to the construction of a new roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A43, from 9pm April 24 to 6am December 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 / A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures and narrow lanes for, junction improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• A45, from 9.30am October 30 to 4.30pm December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Brackmills, Overhead works on behalf of National Grid.

• A43, from 9pm July 21 2023 to 6am March 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Old Stratford to Towcester, diversion route due to works on local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further 28 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A14, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, Naseby to Rothwell, Layby, entry and exit slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am March 11 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure due to survey works.

• M1, from 9pm November 13 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 16, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm November 13 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 14 to junction 15a, slip road and lane closures for survey works.

• M40, from 10.15pm November 13 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm November 14 to 5am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, junction 18 to Crick, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 19 to junction 18, Lane closures due to survey works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A45, from 8pm November 15 to 5am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound, Brackmills, Lane closure for safety repair works.

• A5, from 9pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Potterspury, traffic signals due to works on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 8am to 5pm on November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Weedon, Verge works on behalf of Cornerstone Telecommunications.

• A45, from 8pm November 16 2023 to 6am May 4 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15 to Wellingborough, carriageway and lane closures for safety repair works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A43, from 8pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 southbound, Oxford Road to Buckingham Road, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M45, from 8pm November 16 to 6am November 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to M1, junction 17, Lane closures due to drainage works.

• A5, from 8pm November 17 to 5am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Bugbrooke to Pattishall, temporary traffic signals for renewal works.

• M40, from 10pm November 18 to 5am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 9.30am November 20 to 4.30pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Old Stratford, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A43, from 9pm November 20 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, slip road and lane closures due to survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M40, from 9pm November 20 to 5am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A43, from 9pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority Networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M40, from 9pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, carriageway closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm November 23 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A43, from 9pm November 23 to 5am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• M1, from 8pm November 24 to 5am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure for safety repair works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A43, from 9.30pm November 24 to 5am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, carriageway closure for maintenance works, Lane closures for maintenance work, diversion via Local authority roads and National Highways network.

• A43, from 9.30pm November 24 to 5am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via Local authority roads and National Highways network.

• A43, from 8pm November 25 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound, Ardley to Brackley, carriageway closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A43, from midday, November 27 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow roundabout to Brackley, Lay-by and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M40, from 10.15pm November 27 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.