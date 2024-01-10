Three of the road closures are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes

West Northamptonshire's motorists will have 34 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.

Full list of road closures

A5, from 9.30am January 4 to 3.30pm January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Weedon, mobile lane closures due to maintenance works.

A5, from 8pm January 5 to 11.59pm January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Upper Stowe to Weedon Bec, diversion route for works being undertaken on behalf of Anglian Water.

M1, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am February 5 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure due to survey works.

A5, from 8pm December 4 2023 to 6am February 5 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

M1, from 9pm November 27 2023 to 6am February 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 14, slip road and lane closures for drainage works, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

A43, from 9pm July 21 2023 to 6am March 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Old Stratford to Towcester, diversion route due to works on local authority network.

A45, from 8pm November 16 2023 to 6am May 4 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15 to Wellingborough, carriageway and lane closures for safety repair works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

A further 26 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A14, from 7pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 westbound, Kelmarsh, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Anglian Water.

A43, from 8pm January 8 to 6am March 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15 to Barnes Meadow, carriageway and lane closure due to resurfacing works, diversion route via National Highway and local authority network.

M45, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 17 to Thurlaston, Lane closure due to drainage works.

A5, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion route via National Highways network.

A43, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Weedon Bec, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

A14, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, M6 to Naseby, slip road, layby and lane closures due to drainage works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

A43, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Barley Mow roundabout, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

M1, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closures for electrical works.

M40, from 9pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

A5, from 9pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Patishall, traffic signals on behalf of BT.

M1, from 10pm January 8 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

A5, from 9.30am January 9 to 3.30pm January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon to Danes way roundabout, mobile lane closures due to horticultural works.

A43, from 8am January 10 to 11.59pm January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 southbound, Biddlesden to Whitfield, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

A5, from 9.30am January 10 to 3.30pm February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Weedon, Stop and go for drainage works.

M1, from 8pm January 10 to 5am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

A5, from 1pm January 11 to 5am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Pattishall to Upper Stowe, Lay-by closure and temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

A5, from 8pm January 12 to 5am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Lilbourne to Catthorpe, temporary traffic signals due to horticultural works.

M1, from 8pm January 12 to 5am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 19 to junction 20, Lane closure for safety repair works.

A43, from 8pm January 15 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Tiffield, Lane closures for survey works.

A45, from 9.03am to 3.30pm on January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, junction 15 (M1) to Wootton, diversion route due to works on county council network.

A5, from 8pm January 16 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Kilsby to Watford, Lane closure and temporary traffic signals for renewal works.

M40, from 9pm January 16 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

A5, from 8pm January 17 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Ashby St Ledgers to Watford Gap, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

M1, from 10pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

A5, from 9pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Astcote, Layby closure and traffic signals on behalf of BT.

A43, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Syresham, Lane and gap closures for electrical works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.