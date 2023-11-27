Five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour

Drivers in and around West Northamptonshire will have 30 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A43, from 9pm November 20 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, slip road and lane closures due to survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A5, from 9.30am November 25 to 4.30pm November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Kilsby, Verge works on behalf of Gigaclear.

• A5, from 9.30am November 20 to 4.30pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Old Stratford, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A45, from 9.30am October 30 to 4.30pm December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Brackmills, Overhead works on behalf of National Grid.

• M1, from 9pm November 13 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 16, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A43, from 9pm April 24 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 / A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures and narrow lanes for, junction improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• A43, from 9pm July 21 2023 to 6am March 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Old Stratford to Towcester, diversion route due to works on local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am March 11 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure due to survey works.

• A45, from 8pm November 16 2023 to 6am May 4 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15 to Wellingborough, carriageway and lane closures for safety repair works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further 20 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A43, from midday, November 27 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow roundabout to Brackley, Lay-by and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network network.

• M1, from 9pm November 27 2023 to 6am February 17 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 16 to junction 14, Lane closures for drainage works.

• M40, from 10.15pm November 27 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A5, from 9pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Potterspury, traffic signals due to works on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 8pm December 1 to 5am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Kilsby, temporary traffic signals due to electrical works.

• A5, from 8pm December 1 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Shawell to Crick, diversion route via National Highways network for work on local authority network.

• A5, from 7pm December 2 to 4am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Old Stratford, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Gigaclear.

• A5, from 11.30am to 5.30pm on December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Potterspury, traffic signals on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 8pm December 4 2023 to 6am March 11 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm December 4 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound, Silverstone to Wood Burcote, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15 to Queen Eleanor, carriageway closure due to resurfacing works.

• M1, from 8pm December 5 to 5am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 19 to junction 20, Lane closure for safety repair works.

• M40, from 10.15pm December 5 to 6am December 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound, Baynards Green roundabout to Barley Mow roundabout, Lane closures for sign erection works.

• A5, from 8pm December 7 to 5am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Danes Way to Parklands, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm December 9 to 5am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A5, from 8pm December 10 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, DIRFT to M1, junction 18, Lane closures due to survey works.

• M1, from 8pm December 11 to 5am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, Watford Gap Services to junction 16, Lane closures due to barrier repairs.

• A43, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Syersham to Abthorpe, diversion route for works being undertaken on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council.

• M40, from 10.15pm December 11 to 6am December 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.