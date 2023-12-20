15 road closures: Up to 30 minutes delays for drivers in and around Northampton

One of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between ten minutes and half an hour

Drivers in and around West Northamptonshire will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 12 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 9.30am October 30 to 4.30pm December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Brackmills, Overhead works on behalf of National Grid.

• A5, from 11am December 15 to 4.30pm December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Pattishall, traffic signals due to works on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 8pm December 10 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, DIRFT to M1, junction 18, Lane closures due to survey works.

• A43, from 8pm December 15 to 6am December 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Barley Mow roundabout, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm December 5 2023 to 5am January 5 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 19 to junction 20, Lane closure for safety repair works.

• A14, from 1pm December 13 2023 to 5am January 6 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 westbound, junction 1 to Catthorpe, Layby and lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am February 5 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure due to survey works.

• A5, from 8pm December 4 2023 to 6am February 5 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M1, from 9pm November 27 2023 to 6am February 17 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 16 to junction 14, Lane closures for drainage works.

• A43, from 9pm July 21 2023 to 6am March 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Old Stratford to Towcester, diversion route due to works on local authority network.

• A45, from 8pm November 16 2023 to 6am May 4 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15 to Wellingborough, carriageway and lane closures for safety repair works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 8pm December 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M40, from 9pm December 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm December 19 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for emergency maintenance work.