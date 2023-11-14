Transformed Northampton primary school scoops double award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parklands Primary School was taken on by Preston Hedges Trust just five years ago after being placed in special measures and has now capped off an incredible turn around and successful year with the double award at the ceremony held at the Northants County Cricket Club.

Principal Carmilla Cassidy who was appointed by the Trust in 2020 took the Best Headteacher honours at the awards for her ‘formidable energy and commitment’. The school was named the county’s Best Primary School through its ‘relentless focus on ensuring every child develops through brilliant schemes of learning; building aspiration, moral guidance, fun, creativity alongside nationally leading academic achievement.’

Carmilla said: “We are naturally thrilled and humbled by such recognition in the wider educational community of Northamptonshire. To be named Primary School of the Year just five years after being placed in Special Measures really does round off a superb year for us, coming as it does after our new ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

From Left. Steph Boyers, Ella Websdale, Carmilla Cassidy, Georgie Robinson

“This is true testament to the hard work of the pupils, the dedication and commitment of the staff and the support of the local community. It is also thanks to the remarkable support the school has from Preston Hedges Trust. The guidance from our superb executive principal Tracey Coles has been invaluable while the investment from the Trust and collaboration with our sibling schools has paved the way for our rapid improvements.”

Executive Principal Tracey Coles said: “I am thrilled for both Carmilla and the wider school community of Parklands. What she and they have achieved over the past few years has been remarkable and the school is now unrecognisable with its vibrant approach creating exceptional educational experiences and giving children the very best start to their school careers.”

Chief Executive of Preston Hedges Trust Paul Watson said: “When we took on this school it was letting children down and we are delighted with the transformation. Under Carmilla’s now award-winning stewardship, children at Parklands are having fun, being creative and achieving academic success with above national average performance in all age groups.

“In short, this is now a fabulous school, and we are looking forward to its next chapter.”