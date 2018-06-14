TRAFFIC: Three nights of closures on A43 between Northampton and Kettering

Overnight closures will be in place on a section of the A43 between Northampton and Kettering next week.

The overnight closures will start at 8pm and last until 6am the next day and will start on Monday (June 18) for three nights.

Signs have gone up along the A43 warning drivers of the forthcoming road closures.

A spokesman for Northants County Council said: “The closures are for ‘coring’ works where engineers carry out investigatory works where they drill a sample of the road to check for construction depths and condition.

“This can be done to ensure they are doing the correct depth of patching.”

