UPDATE: M1 crashes spark Friday morning queues between Milton Keynes and Northampton

Two smashes caused queues on the M1 heading from Milton Keynes to Northampton on Friday morning.

Highways Agency staff warned it could take around three hours to clear the carriageway after the first crash at just before 7.30am in the roadworks area between Junctions 14 and 15.

And about an hour later and second accident between Junctions 13 and 14 caused a two-mile tailback with one lane closed.

Both lane closures were expected to remain closed until around 10.15 am on Friday, January 17 while the incidents were dealt with.

Traffic was also reported as very slow on the A509 heading towards Junction 14 and through Olney as drivers tried to find an alternative route.