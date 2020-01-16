UPDATE: A45 gridlocked after lane closure slows Northampton-Wellingborough commuters

A broken down vehicle sparked rush-hour misery for drivers between Northampton and Wellingborough on Thursday morning.

Traffic was at a near standstill on the A 45 between Wilby and Northampton at around 8am with the Highways Agency reporting delays of up to 30 minutes.

No reason was given for the severe delays but the agency was predicting the queues westbound on the Nene Valley Way would last throughout the morning rush hour.

Earlier, one lane was closed eastbound between the A43 Lumbertubs Way junction and the A5706 at Earls Barton at around 7.30am.

Tailbacks built up quickly back towards the Barnes Meadow flyover.