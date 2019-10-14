Three miles of queues as A43 south of Northampton closes after accident

Traffic has been stopped on the A43 south of Northampton after an accident involving a number of vehicles, Highways England is reporting.

Highways England tweeted just after 9am on Monday that an accident had taken place.

"Traffic stopped on #A43 southbound between the #M1 and #A5 junctions near #Bilsworth due to a collision and stranded vehicles," the statement said.

A further statement at 9.07am said: "On the #A43 southbound towards #Bilsworth, approximately 3 miles of queuing traffic back towards #M1 J15a, while @NorthantsPolice deal with a collision. Expect delays and consider alternative routes.

One person who was travelling along the A43 had said he had seen four fire engines and three or four police cars on the way to the incident.

There are no further details at this stage.