Temporary traffic lights could cause heavy congestion in Northampton town centre tonight

A set of temporary traffic lights in Northampton town centre is expected to cause heavy congestion ahead of the drive home tonight.

Road maintenance has been ongoing on Abington Square today (April 23) and has led to a work crew setting up temporary traffic lights close to the junction with York Road.

The lights have been causing congestion throughout the day and could lead to heavy traffic during the home time commute this afternoon.

It also comes after a person fell from a Northampton town centre car park this afternoon. Heavy traffic has been reported throughout the town while emergency services deal with the incident.

The maintenance is listed to end on April 24.