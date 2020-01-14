Rail passengers' first look at Wellingborough station improvements

Northamptonshire rail passengers can get a preview of what the spruced-up Wellingborough station will look like.

Work is due to finish this spring on improving the station ahead of a new East Midlands Rail timetable in December 2020.

But Network Rail chiefs are inviting passengers to find out more about the upgrades at a public information event on Tuesday January 28, between 3pm and 6pm, when staff will be on hand to answer questions.

The biggest change around the station will be extended platforms allowing longer trains with more seats to stop and improving services for peak-hour passengers.

Network Rail is working closely with Wellingborough Council, Historic England and the Railway Heritage Trust to make sure the work is in keeping with the Grade Two listed building.

Canopies over the platforms will be refurbished and a former goods shed transformed into a through route for passengers arriving from London.

Vital upgrades will also take place to the station lighting, CCTV system and the PA system, which will improve the look and feel of the station.

