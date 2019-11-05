M6 CLOSED north of Northamptonshire due to huge lorry fire which is causing congestion across the Midlands

A huge HGV trailer fire is causing long delays on the motorway network to the north of the county.

The M6 in Warwickshire is closed southbound between J2 (Coventry) and J1 (Rugby) due to a HGV trailer fire.

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue are on scene managing the incident.

There are long delays on the southbound carriageway between J3 (Bedworth) and J2 with congestion spanning several miles and the whole length of the junction.

Specialist crews are working at scene to have the carriageway reopened as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "For traffic approaching the delays locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey."

Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion route.

Exit the M6 at J2 on to the M69 northbound to J1. Take the exit to A5 eastbound and continue to the A426 junction. Take the A426 southbound to re-join the M6 at J1.