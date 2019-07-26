Heatwave disruption will continue to delay trains to and from Northamptonshire over the weekend

Passengers hoping to travel from Northamptonshire railway stations over the weekend are being warned that disruption caused by the heatwave will continue over the weekend.

East Midlands Trains and Thameslink have been running a reduced service on the Midland Mainline today and this will also be in place on Saturday, 27 and Sunday, July 28 as Network Rail engineers continue to work to fix overhead line equipment, which was damaged on Thursday.

This will affect passengers travelling from Wellingborough, Corby and Kettering.

In order to give engineers enough time to work on the railway, train operators have agreed that no trains will run on this portion of the line between midnight and 8am on Friday and Saturday and 8pm until 4am on Sunday.

Passengers are being urged not to travel and to consider alternative arrangements. If their journey is absolutely necessary, passengers should plan ahead and check before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.

As a reduced service is running, trains which do run are expected to be incredibly busy. Passengers should allow additional time for their journey and take plenty of water with them.

Paul Rutter, chief operating officer for Network Rail, said: “Yesterday was a tremendously difficult day for the Midland Main Line, as the unprecedented heatwave took its toll on our railway and I would like to express my sincere apologies for the discomfort experienced by passengers.

“As an industry, we took pre-emptive action to reduce the services running yesterday in response to the forecast extreme heat. We continue to work closely with East Midlands Trains and Thameslink on keeping passengers moving safely and Network Rail engineers will continue to work round-the-clock to fix the overhead line equipment, enabling a full service to run as soon as possible.

“We would advise passengers not to travel on the Midland Main Line over the weekend unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel, please check before travelling with your train operator or National Rail Enquiries. I would like to thank all those affected for their patience.”

East Midlands Trains and Thameslink are currently developing service plans and alternatives for the weekend for essential travel.