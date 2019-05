Drivers are facing severe delays on the A45 around Northampton this morning with traffic backed up to the M1.

PC Dave Lee, of Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Team, tweeted at 8.30am: "A45 Eastbound at the Brackmills exit slip. Broken down car at the top of the slip road that has been left abandoned. @NorthantsARV on scene and awaiting recovery. Causing lengthy delays folks back to the M1."

The AA is reporting severe delays back to the M1 junction.