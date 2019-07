Drivers are being warned of long delays after an accident involving a lorry and a car near Northampton.

The AA reported at 2pm on Wednesday, July 3: "Two lanes blocked and slow traffic due to accident , lorry and car involved on M1 Southbound after J17 M45 (Dunchurch / Coventry). Lanes one and two (of four) are blocked, three fire engines are on scene."

There are no details as to any injuries.