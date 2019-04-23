Council issues advice for people with cars parked in Northampton's Mayorhold after person falls from second storey

The borough council has advised anyone who has parked their vehicle in a Northampton town centre car park how they can get their car out after an ongoing police incident.

A person has fallen from the second-storey of Mayorhold car park off Horsemarket in Northampton Town Centre.

Motorists parked in the Mayorhold car park could have trouble getting out ahead of today's drive home.

As a result, part of Horsemarket is closed heading towards St Peter's Way roundabout and heavy traffic is building throughout the town.

Meanwhile, the borough council has advised that the Mayorhold has now reopened after police shut the car park during the incident.

However, cars that exit the car park onto Greyfriars will be unable to turn onto Horsemarket.

Commuters will only be able to turn left on Horsemarket down towards St Peter's Way.

It is believed Horsemarket has now fully reopened according to official traffic reports.

Updates to follow.