A crash between a lorry and a car on the M1 near Northampton is causing delays for motorists this afternoon (Wednesday, July 24).

Two lanes were shut on the southbound carriageway from junction 15A to 15 due to the accident.

Highways England tweeted at around 2.40pm: "Please plan for delays in the area."

But at just before 3.10pm, the authority tweeted to say all lanes have reopened.