Drivers are being warned of long delays on the A45 coming into Northampton after an accident.

The AA is reporting that the road is partially blocked.

The statement said: "Partially blocked and queueing traffic for six miles due to accident on A45 Nene Valley Way Westbound near A428 Bedford Road (Barnes Meadow Interchange). Congestion to Wellingborough."

There are no details as to the nature of the accident.