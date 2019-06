Drivers were being warned of long delays on the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton after an accident on Friday morning.

The AA reported this morning: "One lane closed and queueing traffic for four miles due to accident on A45 Westbound at B573 Northampton Road (Grendon / Earls Barton Turn Off). Congestion to J14 Little Irchester / Wellingborough. Travel time is 35 minutes. Lane two (of two) is closed towards Northampton."

There are no details as to any injuries.