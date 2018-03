Traffic is queuing on a main road just south of Northampton following a collision.

The A508 Southbound is partially blocked and there is queueing traffic due to a two-car collision at the junction of Courteenhall Road.

Traffic is also backing up on the A45 southbound north of junction 15 for the M1 as a result.

Motorists are being advised to take a different route south of the town if possible.