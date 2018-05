A crash involving two cars on the M1 near Northampton has led to hour-long delays ahead of the drive home today.

The crash was reported on J15 of the M1 at around 1.50pm today (May 8) and involved two cars.

The collision closed two of three lanes for over three hors today, but all lanes have now reopened.

No one was seriously hurt in the incident.

Travel times of over one hour and 20 minutes have been reported around the incident.