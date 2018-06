Drivers are being warned of delays after an accident on the M1 this morning involved a lorry.

The RAC reported that the accident happened near J16. In the latest update at 8am, the RAC said: "Two lanes closed and slow traffic due to accident, a lorry involved on M1 Southbound between J16 A45 / A4500 (Daventry) and J15A A43 / A5123 (Northampton Services / Towcester)."

There are no details as to the nature of the accident.