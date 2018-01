Drivers are being warned of delays on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough after a car overturned.

Highways England reported that the accident happened on the A45 between the junctions with the A509 North and the A5076 Northampton East.

Normal traffic was expected to return between 11.30am and 11.45am, Highways England said.

There are no details as to the nature of the accident, nor any injuries.