TRAFFIC ALERT: Air ambulance attends serious accident near Northampton

Emergency services are dealing with a serious accident near Moulton Park this morning with the air ambulance in attendance.

The RAC reports the accident happened between Lower Farm Road and Kings Park Road and the A5076 Red House Road was closed in both directions.

The alert read: "A5076 Red House Road both ways closed, slow traffic due to serious accident between Lower Farm Road / Kings Park Road and A43 Thorpeville / A43 Lumbertubs Way / A5123 Booth Rise / Stone Circle Road (Round Spinney)."

There are no details as to the nature of the accident nor on the injuries to those involved.