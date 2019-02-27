Town's second ever Mela will return to Northampton park this summer

Northampton's second ever 'Mela' will return to Becket's Park this year with a cultural festival of performers, singers and dancers from across the world.

An afternoon of free entertainment featuring performers from a huge range of Northampton's diverse communities will be held on July 28 this year.

It will be the return of the town's first ever Mela event held on the park in 2017.

Mela is a Sanskrit work meaning a gathering, meeting or fair. They are held by Asian communities during the summer throughout the world.

'Northampton Mela 2019 - A Festival of Friendship' will be organised by the Buddies of Beckets park volunteer group.

Chair of the group Nick Stephens said: "We are now planning for Northampton's second Mela. Like 2017, it will be free again with lots of entertainment and activities but this time it will be bigger, bolder and brighter.

"We want all our different communities to come together in celebration and friendship.”

The 2017 line-up included a set by Russian folk dancers, an African fashion show and the Northampton General Hospital choir.

Luisa Jepson, one of the organisers, added: “We have had a lot of interest already but still require performers from all our different communities to let us know if they want to be involved. We also still have spaces for stall holders. There is no charge to have a stall.

"We are seeking dancers, singers, musicians and other performers from our diverse communities who would enjoy entertaining the crowd from a full-sized, professional stage.”

Potential performers and stall holders can contact BoB via their website or via email at buddiesofbeckts@outlook.com.