Towcester Young Farmers raise over £3,000 to support charity’s lifesaving missions

Towcester Young Farmers Club have raised more than £3,000 to support the lifesaving missions of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

Towcester Young Farmers Club is rural youth organisation for ten to thirty-year-olds with an interest in the countryside – you don’t need to be a farmer to join.

The club held various fundraising activities in 2023 and in early 2024, including a Christmas tree collection to raise funds to support the lifesaving charity – raising a total of £3,705.38.

Towcester YFC

“We love to support local charities and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance play a pivotal role in the world of farming and country pursuits as they are able to get to remote places quickly.

“There are people within in our network who have been personally helped by the charity, or know someone close to them who has and without them their lives could be quite different – this is why we are so honoured to have raised vital funds that will continue to support their lifesaving missions,” said Chloe Wyatt, Club Secretary.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew are available 24/7, 365 days per year, providing lifesaving pre-hospital care to those who need it the most. The charity receives no government or National Lottery funding and relies solely on generous donations from its supporters to fund its vital missions – without this they wouldn’t be able to continue their lifesaving missions across Northamptonshire and further afield.

Karen Hughes, Community Fundraising Executive for Northamptonshire said:

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at the Towcester Young Farmers Club for the amazing donation they have made to support our charity.

“With their hard work this means our lifesaving missions are still possible and we can continue to save the lives of those who need it most in Northamptonshire and further afield,” she expressed.

To fundraise your way for the lifesaving charity, please visit: events.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/local-air-ambulance-diy

For more information on the charity, please visit: www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.