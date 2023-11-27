Towcester relief road reaches key milestone

The construction of the spine road that will provide relief to traffic in and around the town of Towcester, has marked a key milestone.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The road, which will eventually link the A5 with the A43 and therefore negating the need for traffic to pass through the centre of the town, has today seen the official opening of the A5 roundabout.

The project has experienced a number of delays during its construction but thanks to renewed efforts by local MP Andrea Leadsom, Persimmon Homes, West Northants Council and National Highways, a key milestone has been reached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the milestone, Andrea Leadsom MP said: “It will come as a huge relief to many residents that the A5 Roundabout is finally open. Whilst there is still more landscaping work to do, this is a positive development and I am assured that there will be no further closures to the A5. I will continue to push all the stakeholders involved in building the Towcester Relief Road to get this project done as soon as possible.”

The Towcester Relief Road project team with Andrea Leadsom MP

Zac Hurst, managing director at Persimmon Homes Midlands said: “We appreciate the concerns of local residents regarding the delays that been experienced with the construction of this road. However, today marks a significant milestone and my team and I are committed to delivering the relief road as soon as possible. The technical approval process for the A43 roundabout is nearing completion and we hope to be starting on site in spring next year with completion in 2025.”

Andrew Jinks, National Highways commented: “I’m delighted to be here to celebrate the opening of the new roundabout, which is a significant step forward in the delivery of the relief road. We will continue to work closely with Persimmon Homes and other stakeholders to ensure the A43 roundabout is also delivered as quickly as possible.

“The A5 in Towcester has had longstanding issues with high levels of traffic passing through the historic town centre. By alleviating traffic from the heart of the community the relief road, together with our proposals for traffic calming through Towcester, which are currently in development will support economic growth and wellbeing by making the high street a more attractive place to visit and preserve the history and identity of the town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad