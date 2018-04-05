Towcester in the frame for a new opticians

​A new opticians will be opening its doors in Towcester later this spring, creating six full-time jobs, and will feature the latest innovative equipment.

Specsavers is set to open in early May on the former HSBC bank site on the High Street, offering professional eye and hearing care to the community.

The new store will act as a sister store to Specsavers in Daventry run by the same directors, Daljit Purewal and Satvinder Soomal, who have more than 46 years’ optical experience between them.

"We’re really excited to be opening the new store in Towcester," said Satvinder.

"Our plan is to bring the same level of dedicated clinical eye care and support that we offer in Daventry to the local Towcester community.

"As part of this opening we’re keen to recruit a local team to join us with our venture and are looking for customer service focused individuals to apply."

Dal has worked for Specsavers for the past 19 years, while Satvinder has extensive clinical experience having previously been optometry manager and deputy head of the optometry department at City Hospital. As well as store director Satvinder is also a head of enhanced optical services for Specsavers.

Day-to-day the store will be managed by Nicky Jones who has 14 years of optical experience, gained with independent and multiple practices.

The store will have two test rooms on the ground floor, one of which is also fully soundproofed to cater for audiology appointments.

Upstairs has a dedicated contact lens area along with an additional test room to cater for demand when needed.

Home appointments can also be arranged on request via Specsavers Home Visiting Service.

The latest innovative equipment is used throughout and includes a Humphrey visual field screener and high-tech digital retinal camera that helps with the early detection of conditions, by taking a picture of the back of the eye.

Digital retinal photography is offered at no extra cost as part of the standard eye examination service.

An Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine will also be installed which works as a 3D scanner to allow the optometrists to view the eye in more detail.

It helps opticians identify early signs of conditions, including age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma.

The store will run eye health clinics, to help people with minor eye conditions including dry eye and red eye.

Anyone experiencing discomfort in their eyes, such as pain, redness or flashes of light can now visit the store as an alternative to going to their GP or hospital.

Customers will also benefit from Digital Precision Eyecare, which ensures everyone receives the very best professional care and advice in frame selection and dispensing for their prescription, vision and lifestyle needs.

The technology allows the optical team to help customers select their glasses following an eye examination.

Imaging software on a tablet takes a photo of them wearing the glasses, which in turn captures a range of essential dispensing measurements. These are unique to the customer and their chosen specs.