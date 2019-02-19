Top school in Northampton seeking new headteacher

A job advert has gone out for the next headteacher at one of Northampton's best-performing schools.

Northampton School for Girls is inviting experienced candidates to apply for its most senior role with current head Julia Harley set to retire.

The school says it wants Mrs Harley's replacement to inspire pupils to be successful women.

It says: "We require a headteacher who shares our values and will champion girls' education.

"In a world where the agenda for women has progressed but is also still evolving, we want to equip our students with the self-confidence, creativity and resilience to become the inspiring women of the future.

"Looking forward, your vision and ambition could empower change within our school for the benefit of our next generation of talent."

The secondary school is regularly in the top handful of schools for attainment and exam results and is currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted.

Mrs Harley has been at the helm for a decade and her successor will be NSG's tenth headteacher.

In a letter to parents last month, Mrs Harley said: "Whilst sad to be going, I am looking forward to starting retirement and all the possibilities that brings.

"The Governors will be leading the appointment process and I know they will ensure that the school is placed in the care of an exceptional candidate."

Closing date for applications is Sunday, February 24.