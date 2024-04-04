Top rated chiropractic centre opens in Kingsthorpe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wellbeing Chiropractic Health Centre was established by Dave and Magda Ballentine in 2013 in Hemel Hempstead, before moving to Northampton in 2016 where they practiced from a purpose-built extension at their family home in East Hunsbury.

The business experienced phenomenal growth during 2020/21 and relocated to a converted barn in Blisworth in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the business has grown further, adding new services including sports massage, deep tissue massage and medical Class 4 laser therapy, and needed larger premises. After consulting with their clients on a possible new location, Dave and Magda have now relocated to 28 Harborough Road in the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton.

Dave and Magda at the new clinic on Harborough Road.

The new building is much larger and will allow the business to grow by adding even more new therapies and investing in a state-of-the-art equipment such as digital X-ray. The couple are also creating jobs in the area as they are undertaking a recruitment drive for Sports Massage Therapists, Chiropractors, and new clinic assistants. Clinic assistants, Lisa and Jools, have also made the move from Blisworth to Northampton.

Dave said: “We are incredibly excited about this move. It is the start of a brand-new chapter for our business and we are so happy that Lisa and Jools have made the move with us as they both play such an important role in taking care of our patients.”

Magda said “Wellbeing Chiropractic Health Centre is exactly that, a centre that focuses on the wellbeing of the spine. We offer monthly memberships and regular, preventative treatments and advice. People don’t just come to us for pain relief, emergency treatment, we also aim to educate and empower people to take responsibility for their own health and wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is this approach that has led the company’s client base to grow to more than 3,000 patients, with people travelling from all over the UK for treatment.

Magda, a qualified PE teacher, moved to the UK from Poland in 2003 and started working as a Clinic Assistant at a chiropractic clinic in Hammersmith, London. She enjoyed the work so much, she decided to attend college to study for a master’s degree in chiropractic.

Similarly, Dave was working long hours as an engineer and, after suffering with neck pain and having treatment from a chiropractor, decided to make a career change and enrolled on a MSc chiropractic degree course in Oxfordshire. Dave and Magda met at college and both qualified in 2012.

Magda said: “Dave and I studied various methods of chiropractic, but found the benefits of the diversified original style of practice to be more effective. We have learnt from American, Australian and Canadian chiropractic tutors in order to broaden our qualifications and knowledge. Generally, once people start coming to us, they keep coming back. Some people have been with us for more than ten years, and through referrals this has helped the practice to grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cannot wait to welcome both new and returning clients to our new location. We are thrilled to be able to introduce a variety of exciting new services to our local community.”