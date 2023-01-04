Top Northamptonshire chef aims to banish the January blues with village pub takeover

An award-winning chef will serve up a mouth-watering menu as part of a temporary takeover of a Northamptonshire village pub’s kitchen to help banish the January blues.

Danny Tompkins, a former winner of the coveted ‘Chef of the Year’ category at the Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards, will be taking up a residency at The White Horse in Welton, near Daventry, throughout January.

Diners will be able to sample a range of gourmet dishes from a three-course a la carte menu while Sunday lunches will also be served.

Danny Tompkins, who is taking over the kitchen at The White Horse in Welton throughout January

Danny, who has cooked for celebrities including Jay Z, said: “January can be a pretty boring month as we recover from the excesses of Christmas but we wanted to give people the option of treating themselves this New Year and start 2023 in style.

“The White Horse is a fantastic village pub with a loyal clientele and we want to really put it on the map as a destination in Northamptonshire. We have carefully curated a menu to suit everyone. It will be accessible fine dining, think home-cooked favourites elevated to another level.”

Diners can enjoy dishes including garam masala salt cod and chips, lamb shank ragu lasagne, roasted rib eye steak and a wild mushroom and tarragon risotto.