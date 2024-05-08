Top comics head to town for Northampton Comedy Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 40 comedians have been booked to appear at multiple venues across the town centre as part of a two-month-long series of gigs, including top names such as Gary Delaney, Angela Barnes and Jack Skipper.

The festival, which takes place over 10 weeks between Friday, 17 May and Saturday, 27 July, has been organised by locally based promoters The Comedy Crate with support from Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District.

Venues hosting performances include Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, Saints Coffee, Cheyne Walk Club and V&B.

The Northampton Comedy Festival is heading back to town this summer

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “We are always looking for ways to give people more reasons to visit our town centre and the Northampton Comedy Festival does just that. We launched the event last year and its success meant that we wanted to bring it back once again this summer.

“This is an opportunity to see big names in intimate venues as they prepare their material for shows on the nation’s biggest stage. We’re looking forward to seeing Northampton come together to have a laugh in some of the town centre’s brilliant venues, from coffee shops and museums to pubs and clubs.”

The focal point of the festival will be a ‘weekender’ on 20-21 July, when 25 acts will appear across three stages.

There will also be a family-friendly ‘WiFi Wars’ event held at Charles Bradlaugh aimed at young gamers, while adults can also play along as well.

Mike Chase from The Comedy Crate said: “We are delighted to once again partner up with Northampton Town Centre BID to bring hilarious acts to our town that are warming up either for Edinburgh or for their tour shows.

“All of the shows are at bargain prices, giving you the chance to watch TV acts, circuit headliners and stars of the future without travelling hundreds of miles and paying fortunes for accommodation. Please get behind your local independent comedy club and make this a festival to remember.”

The stand-up dates kick-off a period of entertainment being dubbed ‘The Festival of Festivals’ – with other events including Northampton Music Festival, a food and drink week, Northampton Carnival and the annual celebrations for Diwali – the Hindu festival of light.