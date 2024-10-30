Toad Hall Nursery Wellingborough marks first anniversary with celebratory 'Good' Ofsted rating

Toad Hall Nursery in Wellingborough were thrilled to have received a GOOD rating from Ofsted, which feels especially rewarding as they prepare to celebrate the nursery’s first birthday soon.

They were delighted to see in the report that children attending the welcoming nursery were described as happy and confident. The inspector noted that the nursery is "well-organised and equipped with a wide range of resources," which encourages children to be motivated, explore, and be curious.

The report also highlighted the "clear, positive relationships between staff and children" and praised staff as "positive role models." This recognition was especially meaningful, as the team provides each child with the best care and learning experiences.

Ofsted commended the staff's efforts in promoting children’s well-being and encouraging them "to be creative and follow their own ideas," which helps build confidence and self-esteem.

Nicola Ashton, the Nursery Manager says: “In December, we will be officially celebrating our first birthday! We’re planning a special party for our staff, families, and children to come together and celebrate all the wonderful achievements of the past year.”

If you would like to find out more about the nursery, Toad Hall recommends you book a tour to explore their wonderful nursery and learn more about its offerings.

A tour is a great opportunity to see the facilities, meet the dedicated team, and get a feel for the warm, welcoming environment.

To arrange a visit, please email [email protected] or call 01933 848982.