TikTok sensation shares her global success with Northampton company

The 21-year-old University of Northampton graduate, who works with a host of UK brands and has more than 603,000 TikTok followers and over 17million likes, is set to be a keynote speaker for Delapré Abbey-based Pilkington Communications, a marketing and PR company which has ‘hatched’ a new series of 30-minute online ‘Turtle Talks’ to help fellow UK organisations grow and thrive.

Cami, who in less than 12 months turned her TikTok hobby into a full-time career and describes herself as ‘a girl obsessed with wellness, manifestation, self-care & pilates’, said: “My social media journey started as a hobby, which I initially slotted into my studies. I started creating TikTok videos and I still remember the day one of my videos ‘blew up’ and went viral. I got 8million views in just three days and was quickly approached by a manager, who is still my manager to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I never imagined this could be my career, and it has become so much more than I hoped. I have learned so much and am looking forward to sharing my story and advice in this Turtle Talk.”

Cami Sophia with Director Jessica Pilkington and Marketing Assistant Chloe Finch

Jessica Pilkington, Director at Pilkington Communications, the company behind Turtle Academy, said: “We are celebrating our tenth birthday by holding a series of free training events to help charities, non-profits and small businesses grow and are over the moon to be sharing the talents and expertise of Cami.

“So many of our clients want to know more about how TikTok could work for their organisation, and this is their chance. We will hear from this UK expert, a leading content creator and a committed and proud business woman who has turned her hobby into a thriving career.

“Our success, your success’ is our birthday slogan, so these free sessions are all about sharing our expertise and successes with fellow UK organisations, a perfect birthday present!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cami, whose online Turtle Talk will take place on Monday, September 11th, has three Instagram accounts, one focused on her podcasts, another dedicated to women positivity and her main account that has recently been verified by the Instagram people themselves .

Cami Sophia, and Delapré Abbey-based Pilkington Communications Team

These Turtle Talks are delivered by Turtle Academy, the training arm of Pilkington Communications. Turtle Academy was launched post-covid to help non-profits and SMEs with their digital marketing and PR.

Since launching Turtle Academy, Pilkington Communications has scooped several awards including Best Enterprising Business at the Northamptonshire SME Business Awards in June 2023 and West Northamptonshire Business of the Year at the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards in 2022.