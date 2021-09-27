Three vehicle pile-up closes major road in Northamptonshire village

A three-vehicle smash has taken place in Roade.

A multiple vehicle collision took place in Roade earlier this afternoon on the A508 (September 27).

The three-vehicle smash took place at around 2.15pm between a car, van and a motorbike.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "No one is believed to be seriously injured but motorists may want to avoid the area for a while due to the traffic build up."