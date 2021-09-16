Three-vehicle crash closes A45 near Raunds

Police are at the scene

A section of the A45 has been closed this afternoon (Thursday) after a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the dual carriageway between Raunds and the A14 after the collision at about 12.40pm.

A police spokesman said two vans and a car were involved - a Volvo, Renault and Ford.

They added that, thankfully, no-one appears to be seriously injured.