Three-vehicle crash closes A45 near Raunds
Emergency services are at the scene
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 2:05 pm
A section of the A45 has been closed this afternoon (Thursday) after a three-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called to the dual carriageway between Raunds and the A14 after the collision at about 12.40pm.
A police spokesman said two vans and a car were involved - a Volvo, Renault and Ford.
They added that, thankfully, no-one appears to be seriously injured.
The spokesman said the road was shut at 1.30pm and vehicles involved need recovery, but was unable to confirm when it will re-open.