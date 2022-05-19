Three taken to hospital as fire crews tackle Northampton house blaze linked to storm strike

A firefighter was among three people taken to hospital after a house blaze in Northampton late on Wednesday (May 18).

Investigations are under way to establish the exact cause but unconfirmed reports say the fire followed lightning strikes in the area during last night’s storm.

Five fire crews went to the house in Bective Road, Kingsthorpe, following a 999 call at 11.28pm and found flames and smoke visible on the first floor and through the roof.

A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked to control and extinguish the fire while the occupiers of neighbouring properties were evacuated.

“Three casualties were taken to hospital. One was a firefighter who sustained minor injuries and was checked over as a precaution.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire just after 1.30am and fire inspectors returned to the scene on Thursday.”

Properties in Brackley were left without power for up to eight hours after a storm blew through Northamptonshire from around 7pm.