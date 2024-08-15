Three students from Northampton Academy achieve clean sweep of A*s in A-Levels

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three students from Northampton Academy have all achieved a clean sweep of A*s in their A-Levels.

Following results day today, students will be studying a wide range of competitive and high-quality courses, notably Law, Mechanical Engineering and Mathematics.

Three sixth formers achieved all A*s

Sam Burn, who achieved four A*s in Computer Science, Further Maths, Maths, and Physics, and will be studying Physics at the University of Oxford.

Michael Guttormsen, who achieved three A*s in Further Maths, Maths and Physics, and will be studying Mathematics at Edinburgh University.

William Chamberlain, who achieved three A*s in Biology, Chemistry and Geography, and will be studying Biochemistry at the University of Glasgow.

Northampton Academy students collecting their A Level results

On opening his results, Sam said:“I’m speechless! All my hard work has paid off. I’m very excited and I can’t wait to go to Oxford and start my Integrated Masters in Physics.”

Michael said: “I have had lots of help from my teachers over the last two years and I’m looking forward to the next part of my journey in Edinburgh where I’ll be studying Maths.”

William said: “I’m over the moon! I have put in a lot of hard work to get these grades and I would like to thank all of my teachers for their support.”

Other standout successes

Michael Guttormsen

Oliver Gieldon, who achieved two A*s in Further Maths and Maths and an A in Physics, and will be studying Mechanical Engineering at University College London;

Yash Kaintura, who achieved two A*s in Further Maths and Maths, and an A in Computer Science, and will be studying Mathematics at the University of Warwick;

Denis Zelawho achieved an A* in Mathematics and two As in Biology and Chemistry, and will be studying Medicine at Imperial College London.

More widely across the year group, students secured a raft of top grades with 31 percent of A Level entries achieving grades A*-A and two-thirds (60 percent) achieving grades A*-B.

Owen Jones, principal at Northampton Academy, said: "Well done to all our Year 13 students collecting their results today; they are highly deserving of their success and should be proud of what they have achieved. It is particularly pleasing to see so many of our young people securing places at top universities to study such high-quality and challenging courses. I have no doubt that they will continue to thrive in their learning.

“I also want to congratulate and thank our fantastic teams of staff for their ongoing support of our students, both in the classroom and beyond. Alongside ensuring our young people can achieve well academically, we are committed to developing them into well-rounded and confident young people, and it is testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff that we are able to do just that.”