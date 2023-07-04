Three people seriously injured following two car collision in Northamptonshire village

Three people have been left seriously injured following a two car collision in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened on the junction of Main Road and Roman Road, in Little Brington at around 2.40pm on Monday (July 3), between a Toyota Aygo and an Audi A6.

According to police, the driver of the Toyota, and two passengers, were seriously injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses.