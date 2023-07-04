News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Three people seriously injured following two car collision in Northamptonshire village

Police appeal for witnesses
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:02 BST

Three people have been left seriously injured following a two car collision in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened on the junction of Main Road and Roman Road, in Little Brington at around 2.40pm on Monday (July 3), between a Toyota Aygo and an Audi A6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to police, the driver of the Toyota, and two passengers, were seriously injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses.Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Most Popular

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000409081.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireToyota