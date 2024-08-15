Three Northampton School for Boys students achieve four A*s at A-Level

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three students from Northampton School for Boys have achieved a whopping four A*s at A-Level.

The school is celebrating after more than a third of all entries achieved an A*/A Grade and two thirds of all entries gained an A*-B.

For the third year running, the average grade for each of the 746 A-Level entries sat by NSB students is above the aspirational DfE B grade threshold.

In the BTEC Sport qualification, all the students secured a minimum of D*DD (equivalent to 1 Grade A* and 2 Grade As) and seven students secured the highest result possible - D*D*D* (equivalent to 3 A*s). Year 12 Maths A Level and EPQ Grades were also outstanding.

Brian and Alessia, not dropping a grade for either GCSE or A Level

Stand-out performances

4A* at A Level: Bryan Elias, Ben Jose, Ali Mustafa

3A* Minimum at A Level:Alessia Emanuele, Archie Eltherington, Juvita Vincent, Joel White

D*D*D* at BTEC Sport: Thomas Addison, Rubens McKenzie, Oliver Pragnell, Finley Short, Will Cotterill, Ryszard Hill, William Kennedy

Richard Bernard, headteacher of NSB, said: "The 2024 Post 16 results pay testament to the excellent work ethic and ability of this cohort of students and to the incredible hard work of the staff and governors.

"These impressive results ensure that our outgoing students have a robust academic foundation for university / employment going forward."

Two of the three students heading to Oxbridge

Seven students achieved a minimum of three A* Grades at A Level with three students securing four straight Grade A*s. Almost a third of the whole A Level cohort - 76 students - achieved an A Level Grade average of AAB. Brian Elias, Ali Mustafa and Alessia Emanuele have achieved the distinction of not dropping a Grade at either GCSE or A Level during their time at secondary school, securing Grade 9s in their GCSEs two years ago and straight A* Grades in their A Levels this year.

Eight NSB students will be reading Medicine/Dentistry/Veterinary Science at university next year and three further students have secured a place at Oxbridge. Katie Maybin will read Spanish at Oxford, Satya Patel will read History and Economics at Oxford and Harrison Leeke will read Maths at Cambridge.

Sarah Bradley-Brophy, director of sixth form, said: "Once again our extensive advice and guidance programme is paying incredible dividends. Over 190 NSB students have received university offers and over 50 percent of the cohort will attend the top ‘Russell Group’ universities and music conservatoires where they have gained places on some of the UK’s most competitive courses.

"Eight students securing a Medicine/Veterinary Science/Dentistry place is just brilliant! Those who just missed by a grade or two are now in ‘clearing’ and will get a place in the coming days. A number of other students have exciting Employment/Gap Year opportunities. This includes students who have been accepted onto prestigious apprenticeship opportunities, following in the footsteps of students who have now completed a year at companies such as the BBC, the Dyson Institute and Goldman Sachs.

"Our students work so hard and I am truly delighted for them! These results are also vindication of the outstanding pastoral and academic support provided to our Sixth Form students by the NSB teaching and support staff.

Mr Bernard added: "The Year 13 cohort backed up their excellent academic attainment with exceptional achievements outside of the classroom in sport, music, dance and drama. They were a group of students who had a strongly positive influence on the school, embracing the vast range of opportunities that the school had to offer as well as operating as aspirational role models for our younger students. I wish all our leavers the very best of luck in their future."