Three-mile tailbacks after crash on A14 in Northamptonshire

There are long queues on the A14 today (Friday) after a crash between two lorries in Northamptonshire.

The collision took place on the westbound carriageway, just before the A508 junction, just after 10.30am.

A police spokesman said a lorry had broken down and another lorry crashed into the back of it.

There are not believed to be any serious injuries but both the westbound and eastbound carriageway were closed.

Highways England has since confirmed all lanes have re-opened but long queues remain.