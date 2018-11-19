Three men jump out of car in terrifying knifepoint robbery in Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses after the attempted robbery of a 17-year-old boy.

The victim was walking with two friends in Fulford Drive, Northampton, between 6pm and 7pm on Tuesday, November 13, when three men got out of a silver Honda Civic car and approached him close to the junction with Hazeldene Road.

After threatening to stab the teenager, the three grabbed him and began searching his bag. One of the men punched him in the face, causing swelling and bruising. No property was taken.

The three men are described as in their mid-20s. They wore grey tracksuits and spoke with Irish accents.

Anyone who saw the incident or may have information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

Incident: 18000552847