Three die in crash on road north of Desborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after three people died in a crash yesterday (Monday).

The collision took place on the A427 between Dingley and Market Harborough at about 7.20am on Monday (February 12).

Three people, two men aged 22 and a 40-year-old woman, all travelling in a silver Peugeot 407, died as a result of the collision.

A fourth man, aged 23, who was travelling in a grey Ford Focus was taken to University Hospital Coventry in a critical condition.

Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or anyone who may have seen the cars in the minutes prior to the collision.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story said that the woman who died was 20, not 40. This was based on information from Northants Police, who have apologised for any upset the error may have caused.