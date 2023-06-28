Thousands of smiles for adult cancer patients thanks to “unbelievable” donations by Northampton retailer

Family-run Stephenson’s Online in Swan Valley recently gifted over £18,000 worth of brand-new cosmetics and toiletries to the local charity, including lip balms, creams, vitamins, shampoo, deodorant, bodywash, toothpaste and more, taking the company’s overall donations to almost £250,000 since 2016. They also donated a stash of edible coffee cups for the charity’s coffee shop in Upton.

The bulk of the products will make their way into The Lewis Foundation’s gift packs which are provided for free to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the Midlands. They will also be sold at the charity’s pop-up shops and fundraising events to raise vital funds.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation said: “Thanks to this latest donation and the previous contributions we’ve had from Stephenson’s Online over the years, we have been able to fill more than 65,000 gift packs with high quality products and surplus stock. Think of the thousands of smiles that’s created - it’s just unbelievable and we are so very grateful.

Lorraine and Lee Lewis accepting the donation

“Owners Barry and Katy Tong continue to support our work by giving back and being a part of making a difference in the community via their business. The support from them and other businesses like them is what makes the work we do possible.

“We are calling for more retailers, manufacturers and warehouse businesses in Northamptonshire and beyond to donate surplus or excess stock they may have sitting in a warehouse or storage to The Lewis Foundation so we can put it to good use to support cancer patients in our community. It doesn’t matter how big or small either, and we will come and collect too.”

Other local businesses have also been donating products as part of The Lewis Foundation Surplus Stock Appeal including, TLC Sport Ltd, The Entertainer, Boots and Jones Wholesaler.

Barry Tong added: “Our donations drive revenue for the charity and make a real difference to people who are going through a tough period - it feels really good to be able to give back in that way.

“We’re thrilled that other retailers and manufacturers have joined in now too, but we would love to see more, especially as cancer touches everybody in some way.

“We are now partnering with The Lewis Foundation to create more awareness of the campaign and are calling for perfectly good products which have either been discontinued or are no longer required. All brand new. The reward businesses get is that they will be supporting an incredible local cause, whilst reducing their own waste and becoming more sustainable at the same time.”

There are no restrictions on the type of stock The Lewis Foundation can receive or how much. To find out more or to make a donation of stock, please contact [email protected].

