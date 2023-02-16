This is why multiple police cars were called to a busy road in Northampton last night
Officers were at the scene for around an hour
Multiple police cars and an ambulance were called to an incident in Northampton last night (Wednesday, February 15).
Northamptonshire Police were called to a road traffic collision in Weedon Road, opposite Upton at around 9pm.
Officers said: “We were called just before 9.10pm yesterday to reports of a single-vehicle collision in Weedon Road involving a red VW Polo.
"One man was treated at the scene by an ambulance but no serious injuries are believed to have been sustained.”
Police left the scene at 10.10pm.