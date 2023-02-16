News you can trust since 1931
This is why multiple police cars were called to a busy road in Northampton last night

Officers were at the scene for around an hour

By Logan MacLeod
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Multiple police cars and an ambulance were called to an incident in Northampton last night (Wednesday, February 15).

Northamptonshire Police were called to a road traffic collision in Weedon Road, opposite Upton at around 9pm.

Officers said: “We were called just before 9.10pm yesterday to reports of a single-vehicle collision in Weedon Road involving a red VW Polo.

The scene last night at 10pm
"One man was treated at the scene by an ambulance but no serious injuries are believed to have been sustained.”

Police left the scene at 10.10pm.

