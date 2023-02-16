This is why multiple police cars were called to a busy road in Northampton last night

Multiple police cars and an ambulance were called to an incident in Northampton last night (Wednesday, February 15).

Northamptonshire Police were called to a road traffic collision in Weedon Road, opposite Upton at around 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said: “We were called just before 9.10pm yesterday to reports of a single-vehicle collision in Weedon Road involving a red VW Polo.

The scene last night at 10pm

"One man was treated at the scene by an ambulance but no serious injuries are believed to have been sustained.”