This is why firefighters were called to a blaze in a busy Northampton street yesterday

Firefighters were called to a van fire in a busy Northampton street last night (Tuesday).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to an incident at Birchfield Road in Northampton at 6.35pm on Tuesday (July 12).

A fire spokesman said: “On arrival, a crew from Moulton found that smoke was coming from a van on the road.

Fire stock

“The fire was extinguished by 7pm and the crew monitored the temperature of the van using thermal imaging cameras and continued to damp down the scene before leaving at 8.02pm.

“It is believed the fire was caused accidentally due to an engine fault.”

There have been multiple fires in Northampton recently including one at the Network Rail Depot building in Far Cotton and one at a residential flat block in Sheep Street.