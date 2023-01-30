News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

This is why an air ambulance landed in a popular Northampton park at the weekend

The patient was taken to University Hospital Coventry

By Logan MacLeod
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 3:04pm
An air ambulance landed at Far Cotton Rec on Friday (January 27)
An air ambulance landed at Far Cotton Rec on Friday (January 27)

Here’s why an air ambulance landed at a popular Northampton park over the weekend.

On Friday (January 27) the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was called to a ‘fall from height’ at 2.10pm and landed at Far Cotton Rec by 2.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An Air Ambulance spokesman said: “The aircraft landed in a park and attended to a nearby patient who had suffered a significant injury to an ankle.

"The patient was transferred by air to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.”

NorthamptonWarwickshireNorthamptonshire Air Ambulance