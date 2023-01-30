This is why an air ambulance landed in a popular Northampton park at the weekend
The patient was taken to University Hospital Coventry
Here’s why an air ambulance landed at a popular Northampton park over the weekend.
On Friday (January 27) the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was called to a ‘fall from height’ at 2.10pm and landed at Far Cotton Rec by 2.30pm.
An Air Ambulance spokesman said: “The aircraft landed in a park and attended to a nearby patient who had suffered a significant injury to an ankle.
"The patient was transferred by air to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.”