An air ambulance landed at Far Cotton Rec on Friday (January 27)

On Friday (January 27) the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was called to a ‘fall from height’ at 2.10pm and landed at Far Cotton Rec by 2.30pm.

An Air Ambulance spokesman said: “The aircraft landed in a park and attended to a nearby patient who had suffered a significant injury to an ankle.